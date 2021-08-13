Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

