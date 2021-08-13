Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Short Interest Update

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 1,418.2% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ALLM remained flat at $$0.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 260,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.50.

About Alliance Bioenergy Plus

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.

