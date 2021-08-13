AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.70.

AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE AB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.01. 226,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,372. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.61. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 145.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

