Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,812,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $87,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

IRT opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.31.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.