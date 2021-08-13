Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $95,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $232.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

