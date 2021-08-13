Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,389 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.25% of Ranpak worth $99,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.63 and a beta of 0.99. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

PACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

