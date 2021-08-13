Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,383,617 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,290,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,383,617 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NCR were worth $104,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

