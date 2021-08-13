Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €226.67 ($266.67).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA ALV opened at €201.70 ($237.29) on Monday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €210.51.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.