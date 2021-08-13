Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $26.72. 545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $697.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,632 shares of company stock valued at $247,753 over the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after buying an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 111,160 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

