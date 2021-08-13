Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Trading Up 4.5%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 141,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TKNO shares. Stephens started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). Research analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,424,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth $4,027,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth $2,017,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth $6,967,000.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.