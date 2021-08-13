Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 58.2% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 823.9% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $18.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,743.88. 823,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,543.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

