Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.57. Altabancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

ALTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. 235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,214. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $791.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.94. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Altabancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Altabancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Altabancorp by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altabancorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.