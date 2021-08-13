Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Alteryx posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

Alteryx stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,749. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,392. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

