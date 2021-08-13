Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

MO traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $48.43. 43,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,547,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

