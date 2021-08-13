Amarillo National Bank Acquires 146 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

