Amarillo National Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 146,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,825,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.49. 176,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,678,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.90. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $167.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

