Amarin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 930% compared to the average daily volume of 463 put options.

Shares of AMRN opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 564.56 and a beta of 2.20. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $10,589,000. SCP Investment LP increased its position in shares of Amarin by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 984,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

