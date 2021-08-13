Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. United Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.2% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,478.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

