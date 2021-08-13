Amcor plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amcor in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77.

Get Amcor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Amcor stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 708.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.