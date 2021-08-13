Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $675,700.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $68.04 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ameresco by 59.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 140.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 135.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 154.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

