American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. 3,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,802. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

