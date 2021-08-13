American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,269,000.

Shares of QGRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.55.

