American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

American Superconductor stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Superconductor by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 74,274 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in American Superconductor by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

