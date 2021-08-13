American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,998 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $80,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 66.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after buying an additional 1,340,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Tower by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Tower by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after buying an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $139,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.87. 22,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.74. The company has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

