American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of American Well stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28.
In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,662. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
Further Reading: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.