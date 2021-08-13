American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28.

Get American Well alerts:

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,662. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.