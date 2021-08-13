Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $81.98 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $491.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $92,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $773,474. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REX shares. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

