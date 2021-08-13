Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

