Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 30,582 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

GDO opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.