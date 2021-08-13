Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 68.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,933 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,754 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 344.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3,177.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 89,481 shares in the last quarter.

RDIV opened at $41.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $43.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97.

