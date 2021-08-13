AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,183. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $120.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

