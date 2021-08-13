AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of AME traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 479,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,980. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $140.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

