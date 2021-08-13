Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.80 billion-$26.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.15 on Friday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.12. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

