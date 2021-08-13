AMI Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 208,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,958. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.