AMI Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.52. 138,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $409.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

