AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.95. The stock had a trading volume of 59,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

