Analysts Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Announce $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.81. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 29.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

NASDAQ:CATC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.51. 6,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 95,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

