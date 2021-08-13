Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.80 Million

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post sales of $340.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $351.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.21 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $126.88. The stock had a trading volume of 948,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,851. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.43.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

