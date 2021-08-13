Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 74.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 149,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,636. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,902. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

