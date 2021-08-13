Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.20. Plexus reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.44. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

