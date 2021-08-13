Analysts Anticipate Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.80 Million

Analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) will report $26.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the highest is $27.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year sales of $102.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $105.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.88 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $134.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QIPT. Raymond James reduced their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIPT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

