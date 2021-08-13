Analysts Anticipate Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Post -$0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Tempest Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($8.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($3.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tempest Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,186. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,212,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 367,693 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

