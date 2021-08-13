Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report $350,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $1.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $3.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VXRT opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 573,762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 494,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 369,042 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

