Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. W&T Offshore posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07).

A number of research firms have commented on WTI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

