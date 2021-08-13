Analysts Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $56.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

