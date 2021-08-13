Analysts Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Cree posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Cree by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,115 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Cree by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 52,957 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cree by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Cree by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 115,916 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in Cree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 50,040 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CREE opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.27.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

