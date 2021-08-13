Analysts Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. KemPharm posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million.

KemPharm stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 745,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,321. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $345.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter worth $1,637,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $350,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

