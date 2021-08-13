Analysts Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPNT. Northland Securities began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

