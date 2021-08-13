Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $221.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce $221.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.50 million and the highest is $231.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $267.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $909.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $884.40 million to $931.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $903.96 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $950.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.