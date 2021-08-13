Analysts Offer Predictions for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.61. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

