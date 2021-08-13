Analysts Set Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Price Target at $6.63

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,117 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $4,643,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 159.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 996,992 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 115.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,721,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 922,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $673.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.